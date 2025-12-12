Michigan residents who keep cinnamon on hand to add sweetness and flavor to their drinks and meals are now warned to check their cupboards for potentially toxic cinnamon that has been urgently recalled in Michigan.

Potentially Toxic Cinnamon Urgently Recalled From Michigan Stores

A potential lead contamination is to blame for a ground cinnamon recall in 14 states, including Michigan. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall came after tests revealed high lead levels in the cinnamon. “Long-term exposure (months to years) to elevated levels of lead in the diet could contribute to adverse health effects,” the FDA noted in its post. “Consumers should avoid using the affected products and discard them immediately.” The recall includes the following product:

The affected cinnamon has a best-by date of Sept. 15, 2027, and “is packaged in a vacuum or modified atmosphere 40g pouch with a brown label indicating Lucky Foods brand at the top of the pouch.”

Officials added that the product was distributed to retailers, including grocery stores and restaurants, between April 11, 2025, and Sept. 1, 2025. Other recently recalled cinnamon products also include:

La Frontera cinnamon

Supreme Tradition cinnamon, sold at Dollar Tree

Marcum cinnamon, sold at Save-A-Lot Food Stores

In addition to urging people to discard the recalled items, the FDA is advising anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to speak with a healthcare provider about testing for lead. According to the FDA's alert, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions caused by the recalled product.

