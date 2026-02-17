Michigan’s First Confirmed Rabies Case 2026- Here’s What To Know
As the weather changes in Michigan, many residents look forward to enjoying warmer temperatures and longer days to spend outdoors. Wildlife also becomes more active this time of year, and officials warn residents of a dangerous viral disease that could spread to people and pets.
According to the CDC, Rabies is a fatal viral disease that's spread to people and pets through the bites and scratches of an infected animal. The rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal if no treatment is taken before symptoms appear. The first symptoms of rabies are similar to the flu and may last for days. And one county in Michigan has reported the first case of 2026.
The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) has confirmed that a bat found in Eaton County tested positive for rabies. The bat was discovered in Charlotte. According to the MDHHS emerging diseases report, it's the first confirmed animal rabies case this year.
Bats are the most common source of rabies exposure for people in Michigan.
MDHHS urges residents to protect themselves and their pets by staying away from wild animals and making sure pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines.
