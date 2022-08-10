All across America, there are towns and cities that have weird names that make you scratch your head.

For example, you have the city of Hooker located in Oklahoma and Dinosaur located in Colorado.

Michigan has some weird names too, let's check some of them out.

Get our free mobile app

There Are The Top 5 Michigan Towns With The Weirdest Names

A welcome sign at the Michigan state line. wellesenterprises loading...

Bad Axe

While surveying the first state road through the Huron County wilderness in 1861, Rudolph Papst and George Willis Pack made camp at the future site of the city and found a much-used and badly damaged axe. At Pack's suggestion, Papst used the name “Bad Axe Camp” on a sign he placed along the main trail.

Christmas

Christmas, Michigan was given its name by a Munising man who started a roadside factory to make holiday gift items in 1938.

Climax

Climax got its name in 1834 when the family of Judge Caleb Eldred found a prairie after months of searching for good farmland. His son, Daniel B. Eldred, climbed a tree to look around and said, "This caps the climax of everything we saw."

Hell

There are a number of theories for the origin of Hell's name. One is that soon after Michigan gained statehood, George Reeves was asked what he thought the town he helped settle should be called and replied "I don't care. You can name it Hell for all I care."

Vulcan

The community was named after Vulcan, the ancient Roman god of fire.

42 Words Michiganders Just Can't Pronounce Properly Michiganders have a pretty unique accent, and there are some words that we just don't pronounce quite right.

Famous Celebrities You Might Not Know Are From Michigan You will definitely recognize these names and faces, but might be surprised to find out they're from Michigan.

50 Newish Restaurants & Bars In West Michigan You Should Check Out These are newish restaurants and bars people in west Michigan recommended for good food and drinks.