Here Are 8 Fruitful Tips For Picking Blueberries In Michigan

July is National Blueberry Month.

While Michigan is also known for our cherries and peaches, we're also one of the top producers of blueberries in the entire United States!

Get our free mobile app

According to the Michigan Ag Council,

Michigan is one of America’s largest producing blueberry states, with an average yield of 4,500 lb/acre...There are more than 20,000 acres in Michigan grown by approximately 500 family farms.

Going u-picking at local blueberry farms throughout southwest Michigan and attending events like the National Blueberry Festival in South Haven are rites of passage for any Michigander.

Whether you're a newbie or a novice here are 8 helpful tips to remember before your next trip to the u-pick farm, as recommended by DeGrandchamp's Blueberry Farm in South Haven.

8 Tips For U-Pick Blueberry Season in Michigan Blueberry season in The Mitten lasts from July through September. Here's how to get the most out of your u-pick experience! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Find Out Where the Best Michigan Farms are for U-Pick Blueberries Michigan has plenty of delicious fruits and flowers to offer, and they all have their seasons. and blueberry season is on the way! If you want to take part in u-pick blueberries, these fantastic Michigan farms are the places to go. Check out the list below to see where you can find the farms and see when they offer u-pick blueberries. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews