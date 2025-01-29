Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are Coming to Michigan this Spring

Two of the funniest ladies in Hollywood are coming to Detroit, Michigan in April. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are famous for their incredible work on SNL which led to staring in hilarious movies together like 'Sisters' and 'Baby Mama.' These two actors, writers, and comedians are taking their show on the road with the Restless Leg Tour.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler 'Restless Leg Tour' in Michigan

Show Date: Friday, April 4th

Show Time: Doors open at 6 PM and the show starts at 7 PM.

Venue: Fox Theatre in Detroit

Tickets Sale Date: Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan 31st at 10 AM.

There are VIP packages available on the tour's official website. Tap here for more info.

If you don't get tickets in time for the Detroit show, the next closest venue will be near Chicago on Sunday, April 6th. Scroll down to see the full list of tour dates.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler 'Restless Leg Tour'

Mar 29, 2025

Addition Financial Arena

Orlando, FL

Apr 4, 2025

Fox Theatre

Detroit, MI

Apr 6, 2025

Rosemont Theatre

Rosemont, IL

Apr 25, 2025

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Houston, TX

Apr 26, 2025

Texas Trust CU Theatre

Grand Prairie, TX

May 1, 2025

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Denver, CO

May 2, 2025

Arizona Financial Theatre

Phoenix, AZ

May 3, 2025

Resorts World Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV

May 16, 2025

Mohegan Sun Arena

Uncasville, CT

May 17, 2025

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Boston, MA

Jun 21, 2025

Ovation Hall - Early show

Atlantic City, NJ

Jun 21, 2025

Ovation Hall - Late show

Atlantic City, NJ

Jun 22, 2025

Prudential Center

Newark, NJ

