Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are Coming to Michigan this Spring
Two of the funniest ladies in Hollywood are coming to Detroit, Michigan in April. Here's everything you need to know about the show.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are famous for their incredible work on SNL which led to staring in hilarious movies together like 'Sisters' and 'Baby Mama.' These two actors, writers, and comedians are taking their show on the road with the Restless Leg Tour.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler 'Restless Leg Tour' in Michigan
- Show Date: Friday, April 4th
- Show Time: Doors open at 6 PM and the show starts at 7 PM.
- Venue: Fox Theatre in Detroit
- Tickets Sale Date: Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan 31st at 10 AM.
There are VIP packages available on the tour's official website. Tap here for more info.
If you don't get tickets in time for the Detroit show, the next closest venue will be near Chicago on Sunday, April 6th. Scroll down to see the full list of tour dates.
READ MORE: The Top Songs from 29 Michigan-Based Musicians
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler 'Restless Leg Tour'
Mar 29, 2025
Addition Financial Arena
Orlando, FL
Apr 4, 2025
Fox Theatre
Detroit, MI
Apr 6, 2025
Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont, IL
Apr 25, 2025
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Houston, TX
Apr 26, 2025
Texas Trust CU Theatre
Grand Prairie, TX
May 1, 2025
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Denver, CO
May 2, 2025
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
May 3, 2025
Resorts World Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
May 16, 2025
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
May 17, 2025
Boch Center Wang Theatre
Boston, MA
Jun 21, 2025
Ovation Hall - Early show
Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 21, 2025
Ovation Hall - Late show
Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 22, 2025
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
16 Comedians Who Were Born in Michigan That You May Know
Gallery Credit: Wikipedia