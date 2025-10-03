Tim Allen Contemplated Suicide While Serving Time For Michigan Crime

Many of us understand that the laws are put in place to protect us from danger and to help us live lives that will be successful. Unfortunately, many of the things that are illegal can bring large amounts of instant success and others, people find to be an enjoyable way to spend their time. We're all aware of the consequences like fines, probation, and jail/prison time that come with breaking these laws, including celebrities.

A lot of times people think that they either won't be caught or that they can handle the life behind bars for however long the sentence will be. Often times, these people forget that the luxuries they enjoy in the outside world like bathroom privacy, a comfortable bed, and delicious meals aren't available in jail/prison. Many individuals learn that they aren't built for the life inside once they are already behind bars.

Tim Allen turned out to be one of those people that learned life behind bars is much more difficult than it seems. Some people may not know, before Tim Allen became the successful comedian and actor we know him as now, he was arrested in Kalamazoo and spent time in prison.

Did You Tim Allen Was Busted In Kalamazoo For Cocaine Possession?

He had been caught at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport with 1.4 pounds of cocaine and was taken into custody. He was facing a life sentence in prison and decided to share the names of dealers which lowered his sentence to 3-7 years. He was booked, processed, and placed inside of a cell, and that's when things drastically changed.

Recently, Tim Allen appeared on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" a podcast hosted by Mandel and shared that he thought about taking his own life while in prison. He said he mentioned the idea to himself, and his comedic side kicked in asking "how are we going to do this?" As we all know this didn't happen, but not just because he decided not to.

The New York Post via MSN reports:

However, when Mandel, 69, confronted the sitcom star about whether suicide was a “serious consideration” at the time, Allen admitted that it was. “Yes,” he responded. “Because at that point, it was called the Rockefeller Act, where any [drug charges] over a certain amount was life in prison. They wanted to stop drugs like they’re trying to do now by increasing the sentence or putting people in prison. It didn’t work then.” “Of course,” Allen added when Mandel pressed him once again about the thoughts of taking his own life. “Then I get one old guy who was on the prison bus with me. He goes, ‘Just shut up, grow a beard and stop asking questions.’”

He claims the entire thing was a set up and he shouldn't have even ended there in the first place but understands that he was in a dark place after his father was killed by a drunk driver. He served 2 years and 4 months of the sentence before being released early on good behavior. He has been clean for over 25 years and knows how his experience in Michigan shaped his life.