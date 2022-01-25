St. Joseph Woman Uncovers Hidden Michigan Gems on TikTok

This Southwest Michigan TikToker shows us breathtaking bucket list spots you may not know is right in your backyard.

Jessica works in healthcare marketing when she's not traveling the mitten state as @WellPlannedAdventures on TikTok. This St. Joseph, Michigan resident currently has 14.3 thousand followers and 165.9 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app.

Jessica's most viewed video takes us to Northern Michigan. Boyne Heights to be more specific. This video currently has over 607.5 thousand views. Find out why by watching below.

Get our free mobile app

In this very popular video that has been viewed 163.8 thousand times, Jessica highlights River St. Joe in Buchanan, Michigan. This is a place where you can enjoy a craft beer while you play shuffleboard on ice. Have you ever heard of anything more Michigan?

In this video, Jessica enjoys Fall the way Michiganders should, with cider. @WellPlannedAdventures makes a stop at Farmhaus Cider Co. in Hudsonville, MI.

Did you know about this speakeasy in Bay City, Michigan? I didn't until I saw this video. It's inside a bank vault. This is a must see.

When I asked Jessica of @WellPlannedAdventures what TikTok channels she loves, she broke it down into two groups: Michigan Content and General Travel Content.

Jessica's Favorite TikTok Channels with Michigan Content:

Jessica's Favorite TikTok Channels with General Travel Content:

@renee.roaming

@coriinthecity

If you would like to see more of @wellplannedadventures on TikTok click here.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

If you know a TikTok creator in Southwest Michigan that has at least 10,000 followers and cool content that you think we should talk about on the radio, please let us know below.