The Wandering Michigander Blows Up On TikTok

This 24-year-old is gaining popularity on TikTok with her breathtaking videos of Michigan.

This West Michigan Tik Tok creater, Taylor Dustin of Grand Rapids, goes by @thewanderingmichigander on the wildly popular app. One of my favorite TikToks by Taylor has been viewed over 567,000 times with nearly 100,000 likes and 6,000 shares. This video is a one-minute montage of her visiting multiple Michigan towns doing everything from kayaking to sledding and more.

This video has 15,000 views and features Southwest Michigan at it's most beautiful. This is why our mitten state is called a winter wonderland. The frozen pier and snow covered dunes in Saint Joseph, Michigan are absolutely breathtaking.

Another video from her channel that reached over half a million views talks about how she, along with her roommate, decided to visit a new Michigan town each weekend they had off of work. This time they dropped by "Fishtown" aka Leland, Michigan.

This video has been watched 217.4k times and for good reason. This :15 clip is a gorgeous montage of Michigan.

In this TikTok Taylor visits the #1 place on my Michigan bucket list. Pictured Rocks! I want to kayak here so bad. I must not be alone as this video has almost 27,000 likes and over 311,000 views.

