Battle Creek Artist Gets Millions of Views for Her Wearable Art

This Battle Creek woman has gone viral as she creates custom, wearable art of your pets.

Liz is an artist that lives in Battle Creek that goes by the TikTok handle thechevronrose where she has 104.6 thousand followers and 1.4 million total video likes. There are other Southwest Michigan artists on TikTok, however, The Chevron Rose has a very unique channel. This is what Liz had to say about her content,

I love to document painting custom artwork of people’s pets. It gives a fun view of how I do what I do to my customers and it’s an extra keepsake for them to go with their purchase. I take the picture of their pet that they send me and make a custom outline of the pet, laser cut it out of wood, and paint their precious fur baby as a wearable work of art.

One of her most viewed videos is a simple Q&A TikTok that Liz uploaded about 6 months ago. In this video, she's answering questions while creating jewelry using the likeness of her customer's two cats. This video has been viewed 1.9 million times.

A more recent viral video for The Chevron Rose is one of a cat named Dwight. This video was uploaded in late July and already has 1.9 million views.

The third most viewed video on The Chevron Rose TikTok channel has pulled in 1.1 million views so far. This video really showcases Liz's attention to detail. How on earth can she make these tiny earrings look so much like the picture of the dogs? It's amazing.

The Chevron Rose Three Favorite TikTokers

OneLaneStudios - she paints fun art with animals and quickly became a fellow TikTok friend of mine when I got started a little over a year ago

Ophelia Nichols (aka Momma Tot)

Chelsey Banker - a fellow Battle Creeker and also a TikTok friend of mine

