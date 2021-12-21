Michigan Rescue Asks for Help Locating 3 Abandoned Golden Retrievers

A Michigan man going through a divorce dumped three golden retrievers now an animal rescue is asking for your help locating them.

A divorce can bring out the worst in some. One Michigan man has taken his frustrations and anger out on three innocent golden retrievers who were abandoned somewhere between Potterville, Michigan (west of Lansing) and northward near Carson City, Michigan.

In an update posted on Sunday, December 20, 2021, to the Great Lakes Golden Retriever Rescue social media page, the three female golden retrievers may have been spotted near South Wright Road near West I-96. That is not far from the Grand Ledge rest area.

The poor dogs are all female. They are named Annabelle, Lucy, and Pinky. According to Golden Retriever Rescue of Michigan (GRRoM), the golden retrievers were being surrendered to the rescue group due to a divorce. Before the transfer could be made, the husband allegedly removed the dogs from the home and 'dumped' the dogs somewhere between Potterville, MI, and northward near Carson City, MI.

All local authorities and agencies have been notified, according to the rescue group's social media page.

Anyone with information or who may find the abandoned dogs is asked to contact GRRoM's Intake Director at 734-620-0933.

Here's hoping the three are located and safe and that the person responsible for dumping them faces consequences.