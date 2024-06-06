Michigan Dog Named Marley Available for Adoption

This gentle and lovable dog could be the perfect addition to your family. Here's more info on Marley. Katie Timber, the Executive Director of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had this to say about this adorable doggie,

Marley 2 years old. 51lbs. Marley is a gentle guy. Likes to go on relaxing walks. He knows how to sit and listens well to his walker.

Dog Days Pet of the Week

Name: Marley

Breed: Mixed

Current Location: SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Age: 2 years and 1 month

Gender: Male

Size: Large

Weight: 51.3 pounds

Up to Date on Shots?: Yes

Spayed or Neutered?: Yes

Click here to get more info on Marley.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Phone Number: 269-344-1474

269-344-1474 Email: info@spcaswmich.org

info@spcaswmich.org Website: SPCAswmich.org

SPCAswmich.org Hours: Monday - Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Monday - Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM. For dogs available for adoption: click here.

available for adoption: click here. For cats available for adoption: click here.

If you're not in a place where you can adopt of foster, there are other ways you can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Your donations provide these deserving dogs and cats with the food and medical treatment they badly need. You can click here to donate. You can also help by volunteering. Click here for info.

