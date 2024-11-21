Precious Pitbull Mix Charlie Looking For His Kalamazoo Family

Charlie is a friendly, affectionate, and downright gorgeous young boy who might be a perfect fit for your home.

I am happy to introduce you to a 1-and-a-half-year-old cutie pie named Charlie. Poor Charlie had a rough start according to the Executive Director of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan Katie Timber,

He came in with severely injuries, was likely abused and a suspected bait dog. He loves people, but his background makes him dog-selective.

With that in mind, Charlie would likely be his best as an only pet.

Charlie is a pitty mix that needs a forever home. SPCA of Southwest Michigan loading...

Adopt Charlie from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee $250.00

Age 1 years, 7 months

Gender Male

Size Large

Weight 47.5

Shots up to date Yes

Spayed / Neutered Yes

OK with dogs No

OK with cats No

Your donations help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan provide the necessary food and medical treatment for these adorable dogs and cats. Another great way to help is volunteering. If you'd like to volunteer at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan click here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

READ MORE: It is Illegal in Michigan to Have This Dog Breed as a Pet

