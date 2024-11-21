Precious Pitbull Mix Charlie Looking For His Kalamazoo Family
Charlie is a friendly, affectionate, and downright gorgeous young boy who might be a perfect fit for your home.
I am happy to introduce you to a 1-and-a-half-year-old cutie pie named Charlie. Poor Charlie had a rough start according to the Executive Director of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan Katie Timber,
He came in with severely injuries, was likely abused and a suspected bait dog. He loves people, but his background makes him dog-selective.
With that in mind, Charlie would likely be his best as an only pet.
Adopt Charlie from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Adoption Fee $250.00
- Age 1 years, 7 months
- Gender Male
- Size Large
- Weight 47.5
- Shots up to date Yes
- Spayed / Neutered Yes
- OK with dogs No
- OK with cats No
Your donations help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan provide the necessary food and medical treatment for these adorable dogs and cats. Another great way to help is volunteering. If you'd like to volunteer at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan click here.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
READ MORE: It is Illegal in Michigan to Have This Dog Breed as a Pet
Check out other adorable dogs and cats featured on Dog Days by tapping here.