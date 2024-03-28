Gentle Giant Available for Adoption in Kalamazoo
This big, cuddly dog is available for adoption right now in Kalamazoo.
It's my pleasure to introduce this 4-and-a-half-year-old gentle giant named Lotto. Like many dogs, he gets startled easily by loud noises. But all he needs is a little encouragement and he's ready to play and/or cuddle again. Did I mention that this dog is a professional cuddler?
The SPCA of Southwest Michigan tells us that this adorable dog doesn't have much experience with children, but that shouldn't be a problem with his lovable spirit,
Lotto is a social butterfly with other dogs but can feel a bit nervous around children. With patience and understanding, he's sure to adapt. He's an outdoor enthusiast who loves going for walks and playing fetch.
Look at that adorably happy face. He could be the perfect addition to your family.
Dog Days Pet of the Week
- Name: Lotto
- Breed: Mixed
- Current Location: SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Adoption Fee: $250.00
- Age: 4 years and 8 months
- Gender: Male
- Size: Extra Large
- Weight: 82.5 pounds
- Up to Date on Shots?: Yes
- Spayed or Neutered?: Yes
Click here to get more info on Lotto.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday - Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM.
- For dogs available for adoption: click here.
- For cats available for adoption: click here.
The SPCA of Southwest Michigan can't get these adorable dogs and cats the food and medical treatment they need without our help. You can click here to donate. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan also needs volunteers. Click here for info on volunteering.
The Only 24 Hour Dog Wash in Kalamazoo
Gallery Credit: Bobby Guy/TSM
10 West Michigan Dogs You Should Be Following On Instagram
Gallery Credit: Laura Hardy