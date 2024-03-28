Gentle Giant Available for Adoption in Kalamazoo

This big, cuddly dog is available for adoption right now in Kalamazoo.

It's my pleasure to introduce this 4-and-a-half-year-old gentle giant named Lotto. Like many dogs, he gets startled easily by loud noises. But all he needs is a little encouragement and he's ready to play and/or cuddle again. Did I mention that this dog is a professional cuddler?

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan tells us that this adorable dog doesn't have much experience with children, but that shouldn't be a problem with his lovable spirit,

Lotto is a social butterfly with other dogs but can feel a bit nervous around children. With patience and understanding, he's sure to adapt. He's an outdoor enthusiast who loves going for walks and playing fetch.

Look at that adorably happy face. He could be the perfect addition to your family.

Dog Days Pet of the Week

Name: Lotto

Breed: Mixed

Current Location: SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Age: 4 years and 8 months

Gender: Male

Size: Extra Large

Weight: 82.5 pounds

Up to Date on Shots?: Yes

Spayed or Neutered?: Yes

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Phone Number: 269-344-1474

269-344-1474 Email: info@spcaswmich.org

info@spcaswmich.org Website: SPCAswmich.org

SPCAswmich.org Hours: Monday - Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan can't get these adorable dogs and cats the food and medical treatment they need without our help. You can click here to donate. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan also needs volunteers. Click here for info on volunteering.

