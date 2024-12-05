Dog Available for Adoption in Kalamazoo: Scooby

Looking for a dog to adopt in the Kalamazoo area? This playful and affectionate dog is looking for a forever home.

Here's what Katie Timber from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Scooby,

Scooby is a 2 yr old big boy of love. He loves toys and is very docile and sweet! He also loves to go on nature walks. His adoption fee is currently $25 for Bissell’s "Empty the Shelters" program until December 17th.

Dog available for adoption at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan Photo courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan loading...

READ MORE: Precious Pitbull Mix Charlie Looking For His Kalamazoo Family

Adopt Scooby from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee: $250.00 $25 until December 17th

$25 until December 17th Age: 1 years, 6 months

Gender: Male

Size: Large

Weight: 50 pounds

Shots up to date: Yes

Spayed / Neutered: Yes

OK with kids: Not Sure

OK with dogs: Not Sure

OK with cats: Not Sure

Your donations help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan provide the necessary food and medical treatment for these adorable dogs and cats. Another great way to help is volunteering. If you'd like to volunteer at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan click here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

