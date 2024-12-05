Dog Available for Adoption in Kalamazoo: Scooby

Photo courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Looking for a dog to adopt in the Kalamazoo area?  This playful and affectionate dog is looking for a forever home.

Here's what Katie Timber from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Scooby,

Scooby is a 2 yr old big boy of love. He loves toys and is very docile and sweet! He also loves to go on nature walks. His adoption fee is currently $25 for Bissell’s "Empty the Shelters" program until December 17th.

Photo courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
Adopt Scooby from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

  • Adoption Fee: $250.00 $25 until December 17th
  • Age: 1 years, 6 months
  • Gender: Male
  • Size: Large
  • Weight: 50 pounds
  • Shots up to date: Yes
  • Spayed / Neutered: Yes
  • OK with kids: Not Sure
  • OK with dogs: Not Sure
  • OK with cats: Not Sure
Your donations help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan provide the necessary food and medical treatment for these adorable dogs and cats.  Another great way to help is volunteering.  If you'd like to volunteer at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan click here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

  • Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
  • Phone Number: 269-344-1474
  • Email: info@spcaswmich.org
  • Website: SPCAswmich.org
  • Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
  • Click here for dogs available for adoption
  • Click here for cats available for adoption

