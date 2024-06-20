It is Illegal in Michigan to Have This Dog Breed as a Pet

Did you know that this kind of dog is banned from 11 states and the District of Columbia?

Technically, this breed isn't a breed at all. The Wolf-Dog is exactly as it sounds, a wolf mixed with a domestic dog. The reason why this isn't a breed is simple. The characteristics of each Wolf-Dog can appear to be very different depending on what breed of dog the wolf mated with. Regardless of the breed that the wolf mixes with, they tend to be gorgeous animals. Wolf dogs are considered domestic Federally and are not illegal. However, a handful of areas which include Michigan do not consider them domestic and have banned them according to the Wildest,

...Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wyoming. However, in Michigan, a wolfdog can be “grandfathered” in.

Wolf dogs a.k.a. Wolf Hybrids can be lovable and also dangerous animals. Over half of all wolf dogs taken in as pets get put down before they turn 3 years old. They also live longer than most domestic pets like dogs according to WolfPaws.org,

Wolf-dogs average life span is 12-15 years. Where will you be in 15 years? Wolf-dogs are a lifetime commitment. Their love is unconditional and requires the same in return.

Wolf dogs are legal in Ohio and Indiana. However, each state does have certain restrictions. You may be required to get a permit for ownership. Get more info by clicking here.

