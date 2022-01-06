What kid doesn't love a good playground? One of my fondest memories is trying to swing so hard and so high on the swing that I would go up and over the top of the swing set. That never happened, but a girl can dream.

It's a good thing that the Lansing area has plenty of small, local playgrounds for you to take the kiddos to. If it's got swings, a slide, and some monkey bars, you've got yourself a pretty decent playground. However, after you see how crazy this playground is in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, all other playgrounds will pale by comparison.

Enter, the Chutes and Ladders playground in Houghton, Michigan.

Chutes and Ladders Playground in Houghton, Michigan

I was on Facebook when I saw this story on the playground from Only In Your State and knew that I had to do some deep diving on this super cool playground.

Get our free mobile app

Located near the tippy-top of Michigan's upper peninsula is this playground whose build and namesake are from the board game, Chutes and Ladders.

Photo courtesy Google Maps

Photo courtesy Google Maps

You may have to make a little bit of a drive to get to the playground, but it's totally worth it.

Board Game Playground in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

The Chutes and Ladders playground is HUGE. It has multiple levels of (you guessed it) ladders and slides for little and big kids of all ages to run around and have fun on it. There are plenty of bridges and other contraptions as well, making it a labyrinth of fun and exploration.

Plus, it's not just slides and ladders; there are swings and a smaller playground set, there's sand to build a castle, there are public grills to do some barbecuing, and it's right on the water for some splash time.

Take a look through the gallery below to get a good picture of what you're in store for. You may want to plan your road trip for this summer, now; it's open from April to October.

Chutes and Ladders Playground in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is Just Like the Board Game Playgrounds aren't just for little kids, especially this one. Michigan's Chutes and Ladders playground in the Upper Peninsula is absolutely huge and perfect for little and big kids alike. Get ready to climb ladders, cross bridges, slide down slides, and have a blast.

Abandoned Deer Acres Fun Park

What's Behind the Smokestacks? Come Take a Walk Through Historic Moores Park