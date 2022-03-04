Wordle and all those little squares has sparked countless social media posts, different themed versions popping up (ever tried Lewdle?) and even got so big it was purchased by the New York Times.

Now, because we live in a competitive society, we had to ask...who's the BEST at it? Let's break it down.

Has Wordle Gotten Harder Since the New York Times Took Over?

When talking about who is the best at something, you've got to consider the playing field first.

Now, people have been questioning more and more since NYT bought Wordle if they made the game "harder."

While we love a good conspiracy theory, the New York Times games general manager, Jonathan Knight, told TODAY, "No, we did not make Wordle harder. Categorically. I’m happy and here to say that.”

Furthermore, back in January, according to TODAY, Wordle actually told the times they actually had a word bank of 12,000 five-letter words that could have worked but they whittled it down to 2,500 to get rid of ones that would be too "obscure."

When NYT bought the game, they too went through and further eliminated words they thought people would find too challenging as well, like "agora", as Knight told TODAY.

Basically, to the average Wordle player, whether or not a word is "too obscure" comes down to your own personal vocabulary. Sometimes words that are obvious to others and sometimes it takes all six tries to get it. When I tell you how hard I struggled with "vivid" the other day...sheesh.

Harder or Not, This Michigan City is Third-Best in the U.S. at Wordle

When it comes to which entire country is the best at Wordle, that title goes to Sweden, according to an analysis by WordTips, with an average of 3.72 guesses.

The United States actually ranks 18th in the world with our average of 3.92 guesses.

As far as Michigan goes, we sit at an average of 3.97 guesses per game and when we go even deeper than that, the best city in Michigan at Wordle is Ann Arbor!

According to WordTips, Ann Arbor actually is the third-ranked city in the entire United States for residents having the best Wordle scores coming in at a combined average of 3.59 guesses which is less than both the entire United State's and Sweden's!

How Long Will Wordle Last?

Earlier, we talked about how there is a word bank of around 2,500 (give or take a few) words that have been deemed "winnable" for Wordle.

While the viral popularity of the game may (probably will) fade before the end of 2022, WordTips says the powers that be at Wordle have enough winning words to last until 2028.

Now, we here in Michigan think they could last even longer if they added these Michigan-specific words to mix:

