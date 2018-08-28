The Kalamazoo Pumpkin Soiree Is Just Around The Corner

Can you believe that fall is almost here? Get ready for everything pumpkin.

One of my favorite fall events has announced the details of the evening. If you like pumpkin, fall and supporting a local charity, this event is for you! Eventbrite.com has just come out with details about this incredible event...

Join Kalamazoo in Bloom for this pumpkin-themed fundraiser featuring area chefs and restaurants that have prepared delicious delicacies made with pumpkin for our tasting pleasure.

Just some of the great area restaurants that will be taking part in this event.

Bell's Eccentric Cafe

FireKeepers Casino

Friendship Village

Heritage Community of Kalamazoo

Latitude 42

The event is happening on Wednesday November 7th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Cityscape Event Center in Kalamazoo. The Best part is that tickets are only $35.00. It is an amazing deal! It is worth is for the food alone, but the fact that you are supporting Kalamazoo in Bloom, makes it that much more fun.

