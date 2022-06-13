Documentaries are a great way to learn about a subject without spending years studying the topic, bringing in people who have to give the most pertinent details into a fun and interesting take on just about anything. Let's be honest, when they rolled the tv on wheels into the classroom as kids, you knew it was gonna be a good class. It may have been because of this that I've gained a serious fondness for documentaries. It turns out the first one ever made just celebrated its 100 birthday, and it just so happen to be made by someone from Michigan, as one fellow Michigander pointed out:

Here's something cool. The very first documentary ever made came out 100 years ago today - and it was made by a Michigan filmmaker. His name was Robert J. Flaherty and he was from Iron Mountain. This film was called "Nanook of the North," and it still ranks today as one of the greatest films ever made. If you're looking for something cool to do next Friday (6/17), they're showing it on the big screen at the Historic Howell Theater in Howell along with a presentation on the film. Amazing film and the story behind it is just as incredible.

Plot of The Documentary

The Livingston Post describes it:

The film tells the true story of an Inuk man and his family in upper Quebec, chronicling their daily struggles to find food and battle the elements.

In the 100 years since its release, there have been some awesome documentaries made about Michiganders. Here are some you should definitely check out, on top of this one, as they hit on our state and interesting people in it: