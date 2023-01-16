The Block: Open Letter To Kalamazoo & Battle Creek Welcoming New R&B Station

Dear Kalamazoo and Battle Creek,

After moving back home from college, I managed to achieve another dream of mine as I was hired by Townsquare Media and received a job within my hometown media circle. This allowed me to work in the same building, alongside some of the radio talents that I looked up to while in middle and high school.

For as long as I can remember, The Touch was the only share of R&B, soul, gospel, and other cultures of music that was available to the area. Starting today, that all changes, as we come forth with new vibes, new talent, a different playlist, and more community involvement to bring Kalamazoo and Battle Creek the radio station they have been missing.

Don't get me wrong, I love The Touch and for so long it was a pure blessing to the cultured community, but I think it's time for a change. Our community has enjoyed and cherished The Touch for many years as it provided a sense of belonging within the community. But still, as time has worn on, our community has been asking for something more and now we have just that.

Starting today, January 16, 2023, at 10 a.m., we are launching and introducing you all to The Block. This will be an Urban AC station that will have some local talent such as myself, interviews with community leaders, and even requested music to encourage interaction with Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

From here on out, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek will have a high-intensity, yet enjoyable morning show, a workday listener during the midday, an afternoon drive to get you home, and an easy listening night to soothe you to bed. No more plugging your phone up into the auxiliary cord, no more using Bluetooth or Apple car play, instead, it's time to sing your heart out with The Block.

So tune in, as The Block makes its formal debut in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas providing its residents with the best R&B music and everything else they've been searching for. In Kalamazoo, the call letters will be 102.5 The Block while in Battle Creek they will be 104.9 The Block.

I couldn't be more excited to be a part of something that will be life-changing for so many individuals and for the community that I so dearly care about. Serving the community of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo is always fun, but working on a project such as this one, has brought a new appreciation into my life. So, let's enjoy the ride and jam out to the best of R&B.

