The Best, Popular Animal Experiences In Michigan

I like going to the zoo. I think the animals are cool and I like observing them and learning about them. When I was a kid, my first zoo experiences were at the Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Both of these zoos are good size and there are lots of exhibits to explore.

Lansing has Potter Park Zoo. Potter Park is a cool zoo and we're pretty lucky to have it in the Lansing / mid Michigan area. There are over 160 species of animals to check out. It's easy to get to in Lansing via car and CATA.

I've been to Potter Park Zoo at least a couple of dozen times. I like checking out different animal experiences and there are a plenty of different options for you to explore in our beautiful state of Michigan.

Make it a fun filled day trip and visit some local communities while you enjoy your animal experiences. Check out the locations below for a good animal experience and have a great time.

Animal Experiences In Michigan

Supe's Exotic Jungle - 7443 Hartland Rd, Fenton, MI 48430

Jenn Youst says:

Our family visited here yesterday, and we had so much fun! We live super close to Supe's, and I can't believe we didn't even know about it! Brent knows so much about all the animals, everything was so well cared for, and we were just enjoying every last bit of the interactive experience (even though it was a cold and drizzly day!) We will definitely be back!

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park - 8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE, Alto, MI 49302

Heather Robbins loved it:

Giraffes, Camels, and Kangaroos, oh what a perfect day at the Zoo! Absolutely enjoy going to see the animals here. I'd highly recommend Boulder Ridge as a place to take your little ones. Very clean, animals are well kept, it's a family run Zoo and you can tell the pride they take in it. They offer several interactive experiences feeding the animals. Lettuce and carrot cups for sale to feed many species. There's a concession stand offering everything from pretzels & pizza to dipping dots & hot dogs. (Prices are very reasonable) It appears they are continuously improving; adding new exhibits and walkways. Take the day to go explore, you won't forget it!

Wilderness Trails Zoo - 11721 Gera Rd, Birch Run, MI 48415

Nala says:

Awesome little zoo located a couple miles from Frankenmuth. They have a varied array of animals big and small. A excellent place to bring kids. I recommend paying the extra $1 to do the Bird House encounter, the little birds will fly on your arms and eat out of your hands. A great zoo and a very memorable experience!

Detroit Zoo - 8450 W 10 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Rachel says:

My husband and I visited the zoo today and we loved it! We lucked out with perfect weather so we saw 90% of the animals there. It’s a beautiful place, and we were happy to see big, enriching enclosures for animals. Lots of friendly staff and volunteers. Took us about 4 hours to make our way through everything. Highly recommend!

Indian Creek Zoo - 2744 Consear Rd, Lambertville, MI 48144

Brenda V says:

A small zoo with good energy and charm. The animals were so active. I loved getting close to them. My kids are teenagers and they loved feeding the goats. Very relaxing getaway. There was no food or drinks so bring a picnic and eat in your car afterwards.