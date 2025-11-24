AAA lists the best and worst times for Indiana drivers to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

How far will you be traveling for Turkey Day?

According to the roadside assistance company we're expected to see a 2.9% increase in travel this holiday season with an estimated 2 million Hoosiers traveling 50 miles from home or more during the Thanksgiving holiday period, Tuesday through Monday.

And would you believe, AAA says the Thanksgiving travel holiday is the busiest of the year-- busier than Memorial Day, 4th of July, and even Christmas travel. I would have never guessed!

However, one of my biggest gripes with holiday travel is everyone who tries to beat the system and "hit the road early to avoid holiday traffic." Well, guess what? If everyone leaves early to beat traffic, then no one actually gets ahead. That's why AAA has shared their yearly guide for holiday traffic travel times for Turkey Day.

Whether you're headed out for the day or you're making a long weekend of it, plan accordingly:

Tuesday, Nov 25 - Best time: before noon. Worst time: noon to 9:00 p.m.

before noon. noon to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 26 - Best time: before 11:00 a.m. Worst time: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

before 11:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov 27 - minimal impact expected

Friday, Nov 28 - Best time: before 11:00 a.m. Worst time: 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

before 11:00 a.m. 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov 29 - Best time: before 10:00 a.m. Worst time: 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.

before 10:00 a.m. 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov 30 - Best time: before 11:00 a.m. Worst time: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

before 11:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday, Dec 1 - Best time: after 8:00 p.m. Worst time: noon to 8:00 p.m.

For those in metro areas specifically, AAA says expect travel from Indianapolis to Chicago via I-65 N can expect a 57% increase in travel time compared to usual, with Sunday, November 20 at 3:45 p.m. expected to be peak congestion time.

