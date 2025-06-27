Meet Tessa Wright, Our Inspiring Student-Athlete Of The Week
12-year-old Tessa Wright is showing us all what dedication looks like. Just wait until you hear about her impressive journey in softball.
Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week
- Athlete of the week nomination: Tessa Wright
- Age: 12 Years Old
- Sport: Softball
- School: Lawton Middle School
- Nominated By: Andee VanDyken, Next Level Softball Director
This is what Coach Andee VanDyken had to say about Tessa Wright,
Tessa is an absolute standout! She shows up every time with a positive attitude, punctuality, and a strong work ethic. During one lesson, she wanted to improve her bunting skills, and we ended up switching her to the left side of the plate. In just one week, she not only learned how to drag bunt—she mastered it. Tessa is the kind of athlete every coach hopes to work with: driven, coachable, and incredibly talented. Keep it up, Tessa—great work!
Please join us in congratulating Tessa Wright, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.
Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan and Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft team up every week to shine a spotlight on a local student-athlete who is killing the game both on and off the field and/or court. Each Monday morning at 6:45, you can hear the Student-Athlete of the Week segment on 103.3 KFR.
