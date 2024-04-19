Michigan is lucky enough to be home to some of the most incredible restaurants in the country. You can find delicious cuisine inspired by flavors from around the country and the world. And some dishes that are exclusive to the Mitten. And recently 10 restaurants in Michigan were ranked as the best in the state to try now.

Top Rated Restaurants In Michigan According To Yelp

Michigan has plenty of dining options ranging from cozy cafes to upscale fine dining establishments. Whether you're looking for salads and sandwiches, fine dining, or international cuisine, heading to Yelp for the best places in the Great Lakes state is always a good idea. According to Yelp, the following restaurants have high ratings and rave reviews from customers, making them must-visit destinations for foodies in the state.

Taking the #10 spot is The Farmhouse Deli and Pantry in Douglas, MI. According to Yelp, reviewers love the Banh Mi Sandwiches, Turkey Club, and Kale Caesar Salad.

Coming in at #9 is Butcher's Union Restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Yelpers rave about the West Village Double Cheeseburger, White Chicken Chili, Shrimp Toast, and Short Ribs.

On the list at #8 is Post Wine Bar and Charcuterie. The most loved dishes on the menu are Grilled Cheese Royale, French Onion Soup, Baked Brie, and obviously wine and charcuterie.

Check out the list below of the Top 10 culinary hotspots to try for your next dining adventure in the Great Lakes State.

10 Top Rated Michigan Restaurants Now Ranked Best In The State According to Yelp, these top-rated restaurants in Michigan are the best in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson