13 Michigan Communities Now Named ‘Prettiest Towns’ In The State

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan is known for its beautiful scenery, charming small towns, lakeside communities and historic downtowns. And whether you're looking for a beach getaway, a taste of small town-charm, or a relaxing retreat, these 13 small towns were named the prettiest in the state and are worth a road trip to visit.

Canva Canva loading...

13 Towns Named The Prettiest In Michigan

Michigan is home to some of the most picturesque small towns in the United States. And World Atlas recently came up with their list of the 13 Prettiest Towns In Michigan. These small towns offer a perfect blend of history, charm, and scenic landscapes. Here are the 13 prettiest small towns worth exploring.

It's no surprise that Mackinac Island lands on the list of pretty small towns. According to World Atlas:

Escape the hustle and bustle of a big city for a charming island lifestyle with a subdued feel and vibrant attractions for all tastes.

Also on the list is the quaint fishing village Leland/Fishtown, MI:

Find everything from charming shops like Leland Gal to museums and restaurants like Village Cheese Shanty along a greatly strollable "walking around" town.

And it's easy to see why Traverse City, MI made the list. Known for its cherry orchards and wineries, Traverse City offers a perfect mix of natural beauty and cultural attractions. The other cities that made the list are:

Ann Arbor

Charlevoix

Holland

Empire

South Haven

Hillsdale

Grand Marais

Marquette

Ontonagon

Saugatuck

Congrats to these small towns in Michigan for taking the crown for prettiest in the state.

Read More: Latest TikTok Challenge Claims The Detroit Accent Is Real

12 Best Places to Live in Michigan According to Niche, these are the 12 best places to live in all of Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison