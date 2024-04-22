Tiny Michigan Town Now Named Among ‘Most Beautiful’ In America

There is no shortage of incredible small towns in Michigan with breathtaking scenery, cozy restaurants, charming downtown areas, and rich history. And one picturesque small town has been named one of the most beautiful in the U.S.

Michigan Town Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The Nation

Travel + Leisure recently selected the 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns In The U.S. One Michigan town takes the #10 spot on the list with its postcard-perfect setting. Whether you're a history buff, outdoor enthusiast, foodie, or wine lover, Leland has something to offer everyone.

The highlight of any trip to Leland is exploring the tiny, historic Fishtown which is one of the last working and thriving fishing districts on the Great Lakes. Time + Leisure says:

On the coast of Michigan’s Leelanau Peninsula, between Lake Michigan and Lake Leelanau, you’ll find Leland and Fishtown, a tourism dream team composed of a working commercial fishing village and a community of people who love their summer cottages.

Leland is a special place virtually untouched by time. For instance, it has no stoplights.

And the oft-photographed Leland canal epitomizes Michigan’s lakeside charm.

Leland is also known for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters. Find everything from charming shops, museums, and restaurants along a great walk around town. The stunning sunsets over Lake Michigan provide the perfect end to a day spent in one of the most beautiful towns in the country. Leland's small-town charm, natural beauty, and welcoming community make it a must-visit destination in the Mitten.

