If you haven't seen them, maybe you've heard them!

Now that spring has sprung and hibernation is over, creatures of all kinds are stirring across the Great Lakes State. Have you noticed any weird markings on any of the trees in your back yard?

I only ask because it seems like each month we're hit with some new invasive species that we're supposed to be on the lookout for! If you noticed a snow-like substance on your trees it could be the hemlock wooly adelgid, which is killing gorgeous hemlock trees across the state.

joro spider Canva loading...

For years we've been warned of the giant venomous flying Joro spiders, but I have yet to see or hear of them reaching The Mitten.

Of course, who can forget the spotted lanternfly! You may noticed weird looking "traps" in trees across Michigan as a preventative measure or perhaps you've seen the giant billboards that read, " See it. Squish it." They seriously want you to kill this bug.

yellow bellied sapsucker Wild Bird and Nature Videos by McElroy Productions via YouTube loading...

However, this time it's different; this time we're talking about a native species of Michigan!

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy has solved the mystery once and for all sharing on social media,

Do you ever wonder who is responsible for the curiously uniform grids of holes drilled into trees out in the woods? The culprit is the Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, one of 8 woodpeckers native to Michigan. The holes are actually a result of the woodpecker doing just that-- trying to suck sap!

Yellow bellied sapsucker Canva loading...

According to the land conservancy each spring these woodpeckers drill narrow "wells" in the inner part of the tree trunk to feed on the sap as it moves up the branches. Adds the Grand Traverse group,

The phloem wells require perpetual drilling so the sap will continue to flow until the tree goes dormant in late fall...Many other creatures rely on their "sapwells", for food including our beloved Hummingbirds.

So, as previously mentioned this is a good thing! I just turned 35 this year so naturally I'm in my "birdwatching era." Make sure you keep your eyes to the skies this spring!

