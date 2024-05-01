ALERT: Highly Toxic Juice Now Being Recalled From Michigan Stores

Many Michigan families keep juice on hand as a healthy drink choice. However recent studies show that some juice choices may do more harm than good. One brand has now voluntarily recalled their juice in Michigan stores that could make you sick.

Popular Juice Now Being Recalled In Michigan Stores

According to USA Today, a popular juice brand recently voluntarily recalled one lot of their brand of apple juice. Martinelli's issued a recall to retailers that carry the apple juice to 'immediately discontinue distributing and selling the identified lot of the one-liter bottles of Martinelli’s Apple Juice.' According to the statement, the product is being recalled over concerns of high levels of arsenic. The voluntary recall comes after samples from one single lot of the juice tested above the FDA guidance level for inorganic arsenic in the juice.

According to the FDA, exposure to elevated levels of inorganic arsenic can pose health hazards to people including cancer, birth defects, diabetes, and heart issues. The following Martinelli's apple juice has been voluntarily recalled:

1-liter (33.8-ounce) bottles with a best by date of March 9, 202,6 or March 10, 2026. It was sent to stores from March 13, 20,23 and Sept. 27, 2023, with most of it shipped before July 28, 2023.

Martinelli juice is sold at the following stores in Michigan:

Kroger

Target

Whole Foods

The statement from Martinelli's to grocery stores also states that no illness or complaints related to this product code have been reported to date, and no other production dates or Martinelli products are affected by this recall. Consumers with questions can call Martinelli’s at 1-800-662-1868.

