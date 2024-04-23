Find America’s ‘Coolest Small Town’ In Northern Michigan

While many tend to head to bigger cities for sightseeing and vacationing, Michigan is home to many small-town gems that people flock to for various reasons. Shopping, dining, and their unique charm and character separate them from the big cities. One small town that people from across the country travel to in Michigan was recently named one of the coolest small towns in America.

Northern Michigan City Named 'Coolest Small Town' In U.S.

Far & Wide recently ranked America's Coolest Small Towns By State. One of the defining features of Michigan's small towns is their picturesque surroundings. So it's easy to see why one Northern Michigan city made the list.

Traverse City, Michigan has been awarded the title of the coolest town in America, and it's easy to see why. According to Far + Wide:

Besides its tart cherries, the town boasts a location in Grand Traverse Bay, providing an entryway to carefree days on the water and bays of Lake Michigan.

There is a wide range of outdoor activities for visitors and residents to enjoy. Whether you're interested in hiking, biking, kayaking, or just relaxing on the beach, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors in this charming town.

Traverse City is also home to several award-winning restaurants, breweries, and wineries, making it a foodie's paradise.

Traverse City's unique blend of natural beauty, delicious food and drink, and vibrant arts scene make it a special place.

