What’s Happening With Empty Bed Bath & Beyond in Portage, MI?

The retail space has sat empty since closing in 2023.

It was a sad day when we had to say goodbye to all the Bed Bath & Beyond locations across West Michigan, including 8 others across the state and hundreds of locations nationwide.

And they're not the only ones!

Over the last year major big box retailers like Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Macy's have all announced massive store closings. And you know things are really bad when the banks start closing too; both PNC Bank and U.S. Bank announced plans to close branches nationwide in 2024.

Things are looking bleak.

Since its closing in 2023 there has been much debate over what will or should fill the empty retail space at 5930 S. Westnedge Ave in Portage, Michigan. The building façade was recently painted red, though I'm not sure what that means.

Now, I have a few ideas of my own, but here's what residents in the Greater Kalamazoo area are guessing on Reddit:

"Best guess would be Nordstrom rack or Ross dress for less" - u/whiteboykenn

"Is there any possibility other than credit Union or dispensary? No. The answer is no." - u/adam_j_wiz

"Burlington maybe? Hope not, but color scheme matches. Also heard Whole Foods is going where Earth Fare was." - u/p00pinpant

"Spirit Halloween before you know it" - u/GynxCrazy

Of course the usual guesses of dispensary, Dollar General, and credit union flooded the comments section as well. Want to hear my idea?

Let's turn it into a giant indoor pickleball court!

Now, I can't take credit for this idea as it's already a trend that's been spotted across the U.S. In case a pickleball player hasn't told you lately, it's the fastest growing sport in America.

As pickleball's popularity rises I've heard it can be tough for all the pickleball players to find an open court. This could solve two problems at once: filling empty retail spaces and bringing more foot traffic to dying shopping centers.

What do you think?

