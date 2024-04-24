The 25 High Schools In Michigan Ranked Among The Best In The U.S.

Michigan is home to some incredible schools that consistently rank as some of the best in the nation. The best high schools provide a challenging and engaging learning environment that helps set students up for success in reaching their college or career goals. Several Michigan high schools have recently ranked the best in the state and the nation.



Michigan High Schools Rank Among The Best In The U.S.

U.S. News recently released its rankings of the 2024 Best Public High Schools. The schools were ranked based on college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate. The data used is from the 2021-22 school year. U.S. News reviewed nearly 18,000 public high schools nationally, and almost 700 in Michigan made the list. Two Michigan High Schools ranked best in the nation overall with International Academy in Oakland County ranked No. 8 and International Academy of Macomb ranked No.13.

The top high schools provide students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for college and beyond. According to U.S. News & World Report, the highest-ranked public schools in 2024-25 have students who score exceptionally high on math, reading, and science assessments and strong performance among under-served students. High school graduation rates and college readiness among graduates are also measured. Overall, the best high schools in the U.S. share a commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and student success. According to the U.S. News ranking, here are the 25 highest-rated Michigan High Schools.

Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson