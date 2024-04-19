Michigan RV Campground Now Named ‘Most Beautiful’ In The Nation

With the winter months behind us in Michigan, it's time to start looking forward to having more fun outdoors and on the road. Whether in a car or RV, you won't have to travel far to one of the best places in the Great Lakes state to enjoy some warm weather fun. One of Michigan's best RV Campgrounds is now named one of the most beautiful resorts to stop and enjoy in America.

Canva/Sun Outdoors Petoskey Bay Harbor Canva/Sun Outdoors Petoskey Bay Harbor loading...

Michigan RV Campground Named Most Beautiful In The U.S.

Travel + Leisure recently ranked the 9 Most Beautiful RV Campgrounds In The U.S. According To Experts and it's no surprise that one Michigan spot landed on the list. Whether you're looking for a serene environment for a relaxing weekend or one filled with adventure, one RV campground in Michigan offers the perfect vacation spot with stunning views and cushy amenities.

Get our free mobile app

Canva/Sun Outdoors Petoskey Bay Harbor Facebook Canva/Sun Outdoors Petoskey Bay Harbor Facebook loading...

According to Travel + Leisure:

If you're looking for small-town charm and easy access to water, look no further: Sun Outdoors Petoskey Bay Harbor is a quick 10-minute drive west of delightful Petoskey, and sits on the shore of Lake Michigan. If hopping in the lake isn't your thing, enjoy the RV park's temperature-controlled pool and spa, or play tennis to your heart's content.

Canva/Sun Outdoors Petoskey Facebook Canva/Sun Outdoors Petoskey Facebook loading...

Sun Outdoors Petoskey Bay Harbor offers spacious RV sites, fully furnished vacation rentals, and upscale amenities. This luxury RV resort is the perfect getaway for your family.

Canva/Sun Outdoors Petoskey Bay Harbor Facebook Canva/Sun Outdoors Petoskey Bay Harbor Facebook loading...

Plan your next camping trip at one of the most beautiful RV Campgrounds in the Mitten and the nation.

Read More: These 2 Wineries in SW Michigan Are Connected Via Hiking Trail

The 10 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan RoadSnacks.net compared Michigan cities' populations, median incomes, average housing costs, and the percentage of adults with a college education to determine which location was the snootiest in the Great Lakes States. Let's countdown to #1 with RoadSnack.net's Top 10 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow