Kalamazoo tackles recycling contamination with cutting-edge AI technology, setting a new standard for sustainable practices in Michigan.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gotten a lot of press over the last year or so. Most of that press has not been good. However, the city of Kalamazoo has found a way to use AI cameras in a way that will make the city more efficient while promoting a cleaner environment.

Why Does Kalamazoo Need AI Cameras?

The city of Kalamazoo has embarked on a new campaign to educate residents on what can and cannot be recycled according to KalamazooCity.org,

The campaign uses high-tech cameras, global positioning systems, and computers on City recycling trucks to check the contents of curbside recycling carts and tailor constructive feedback as needed, household by household.

Not only will this new campaign educate Kalamazoo residents, but it will also prevent contamination of recyclables.

AI cameras will scan recycle bins to help weed out items that do not belong. This will help with sorting and will help the city notify residents of the items they attempt to recycle that belong in the trash.

Below is a list of things you can and cannot recycle in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo City Recyclable Items Photo courtesy of KalamazooCity.org loading...

Get our free mobile app

East Lansing was the first city in Michigan to try this system, and they have seen success with it. East Lansing has reduced contamination by 25%. Kalamazoo is the 5th city in Michigan to join this campaign.

Recycling in Kalamazoo Canva loading...

READ MORE: Michigan Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 13 Items in 2025

A big reason so much time, effort, and money go into campaigns like this is due to the large number of landfills in the state of Michigan. The top 10 list below is eye-opening and depressing.

These Are The 10 States With The Most Trash In Landfills, Per Capita