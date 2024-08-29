What We Learned From the Taylor Swift Ticket Scam in Ohio

There are steps you can take to avoid being scammed by hackers selling fake Taylor Swift tickets.

At least 600 fans have fallen victim to a Taylor Swift concert ticket scam over the last 12 months in the United Kingdom alone. We can't find any concrete numbers for the United States, but it is likely very high. In fact, just last week a young woman from Solon, Ohio reported that she was hoodwinked on Facebook. This victim learned a hard lesson for us according to Cleveland.com.

An Ohio resident saw a Facebook post from a family friend saying that he had to sell 4 tickets to the November Taylor Swift concert in Indianapolis. She reached out to the man who was a friend to inquire about the tickets. She felt everything was legit because the man who posted about the tickets for sale was a close friend of her father's. The man explained that it was his cousin who was selling the tickets and told her to pay the $2,000 via the payment app Venmo. The tickets never arrived.

The scam victim later found out that her father's friend had his Facebook hacked and he did not post anything about Taylor Swift tickets nor did he chat with the Taylor Swift fan. The good news is, she was about to contact her bank and have the charges reversed. The bad news, she won't be seeing Swift in November.

Back in March, we reported on a man who was charged for a similar Taylor Swift concert ticket scam in Ohio. Click here for that full story.

If someone you know on Social Media is selling you something, make sure you call them to verify that you are talking to them and not a hacker. And if you think you're being scammed, report it quickly. The faster you contact your bank, the more likely you can get your money back.

