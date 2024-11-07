Target Confirms All Indiana Locations Will Close On The Same Day

Many Indiana residents shop at Target for a convenient one-stop shop for everyday items. However, the big brand company confirms all Indiana locations will close on the same day, which could be inconvenient for shoppers in the Hoosier state.

Many Indiana retail chains are open for convenience 7 days a week. Many are open on holidays which is also convenient for last-minute shopping for an outfit, a gift, or a food item we forgot for the holiday meal. However, Target shoppers must plan as the company will observe an upcoming holiday.

Several businesses in Indiana have special holiday hours or will remain open. While this is great for shoppers, more companies have decided to close their doors completely for an important reason: to allow employees to enjoy the holiday as well.

Target will again be closed on Thanksgiving day to allow their associates to enjoy the holiday with their families. This is the fourth year Target has observed the holiday. Target's CEO said in a statement:

I’m grateful for the team’s dedication during the holidays and every day. And that’s a big reason why I’m confident that even though Target stores will be closed for Thanksgiving again, our guests won’t have to miss a beat of their Black Friday week shopping.

Other retail stores in Indiana have also confirmed they will observe the Thanksgiving holiday. Check the list below for more popular shopping spots that will remain closed that day.

