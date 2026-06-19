The Midwest Weather Phenomenon Behind Indiana’s Humidity

What’s causing the heavy, humid air that hangs over the Hoosier State every summer? The answer may be hiding in the state’s massive corn fields.

The Surprising Science Behind Indiana's Muggy Weather

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It's not just Indiana's Midwest climate and nearby Great Lakes that contribute to those hot, humid summer days, it's also our agriculture! As weather outlet Indiana Weather Online states,

Fun fact! 1 acre of corn can release up to 4000+ gallons of water into the air every single day! This is why it feels so darn muggy during the summer!

Yes, this is the strange phenomenon known as "corn sweat" that has Midwest residents talking every summer.

While the term sounds silly and made up (or, corny, if you will), I assure you "corn sweat" is actually a very real weather phenomenon. You probably already know that yourself, even if you didn't realize it.

But Why Does the Corn Sweat?

Well, just like you and me, the corn gets hot! Corn cools itself by releasing water vapor, similar to the way humans sweat. While all plants do this through a process called transpiration, across millions of acres of Midwest farmland all that added water vapor in the atmosphere can increase humidity levels, leading to those heavy summer days

So, brace yourself! The worst is yet to come.

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