Indiana: 4 of the Best Small Cities, 1 of the Worst in the U.S.

Small city life can be awesome or awful depending on the town. A recent study shows that Indiana has the best and the worst small cities in America.

WalletHub just dropped a study outlining the best small towns in Indiana to live in. I was surprised to find 4 Indiana cities high up on that list. However, I wasn't surprised to find one Indiana city very close to last place on this list.

WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability.

15 Best Small Cities in America to Live

Carmel, Indiana Canva loading...

1. Carmel, IN

Carmel, Indiana was named the best small city in America to live in. 'Safety' and 'Affordability' were the two key factors Carmel scored the highest.

2. Brookfield, WI

3. Lexington, MA

Fishers, Indiana Canva loading...

4. Fishers, IN

Fisher's, Indiana just barely missed the number 3 spot. Number 4 in the nation isn't too bad though. 'Safety' and 'Affordability' were the two key factors Fishers scored the highest.

5. Appleton, WI

6. Apex, NC

7. Brentwood, TN

8. Lancaster, PA

9. Bozeman, MT

Westfield, Indiana Canva loading...

10. Westfield, IN

Westfield is the 3rd small city on the outskirts of Indianapolis to make the top 10 of best small cities to live in America. Much like Fishers and Carmel, 'Safety' and 'Affordability' were the key factors.

11. Milton, MA

12. Fair Lawn, NJ

13. Leesburg, VA

Noblesville, Indiana Google Street View and Canva loading...

14. Noblesville, IN

Noblesville, Indiana is just a few minutes North of Indianapolis. They ranked high in 'Safety' and 'Education & Health.'

15. Castle Rock, CO

Having the best small city to live in America in 2024 is impressive. Having 4 small cities in the top 15 is amazing. However, Indiana also has one of the worst. According to this WalletHub study, one Indiana town is the 15th worst out of more than 1,300 small cities.

Gary, Indiana Canva loading...

Gary, IN

'Economic Health' and 'Affordability' are the two categories that Gary, Indiana struggled the most with in this study.

