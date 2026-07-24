Hoosiers can catch a glimpse of the upcoming celestial event on Wednesday, August 12 but if you were hoping for anything like we saw in 2024, you'll be sorely disappointed.

What to Know About August's Solar Eclipse in Indiana:

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Indiana Residents May Barely Notice Next Month's Solar Eclipse

Indiana was lucky enough to experience an unforgettable how in the sky in 2024, when parts of the state were plunged into darkness during nearly four minutes of totality during the total solar eclipse. Unfortunately, August's eclipse won't deliver the same dramatic experience.

Instead of the Moon completely blocking the Sun like last time, this time around Hoosiers can expect only 1% of the Sun to be covered. That's not even enough to make a noticeable difference in brightness!

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse will sweep across portions of the globe on Wednesday August 12. While areas near Greenland, Iceland, and Spain get the better part of the show,

Many other places in the Northern Hemisphere will experience a partial solar eclipse that day, including parts of the northern U.S. (from Alaska to North Carolina), most of Canada, much of Europe, and northwestern Africa. -- NASA

According to Time and Date, Indiana will only see a tiny sliver of coverage beginning around 1:09 p.m. and ending at 1:58 p.m. EST. Special eclipse viewing glasses will be needed for those trying to get a glimpse of the show, but again, there's not really much to see anyway.

Photo by Joseph Corl on Unsplash Solar Eclipse Michigan

Nothing like 2024, when the eclipse hype had Hoosiers stocking up on food, filling their gas tanks, and wondering if they’d ever make it out of their neighborhoods once visitors from around the country descended on Indiana for totality.

Keep calm and carry on!

How The Total Solar Eclipse Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign How does your zodiac reflect the eclipse? Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder