Morningstar Farms has long been a popular choice for people looking to enjoy meat-free meals without giving up familiar favorites. From veggie burgers to breakfast patties and nuggets, the brand has become a freezer staple for many households. If you have Morningstar products at home, you may want to check your freezer after a new recall involving possible plastic contamination.

Two Morningstar Farms Products Recalled In Indiana Over Plastic

Morningstar Farms has issued a nationwide recall of two of its plant-based products after reports of some customers finding plastic in the food. According to Consumer Reports, a company spokesperson said the issue had been addressed, and additional quality control measures are in place to help prevent similar problems in the future. Indiana shoppers are encouraged to check their freezers for the following recalled products:

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The recalls are for the following MorningStar Farms products:

10.5 ounce Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets with "better if used before" dates of July 7 and July 8th, 2027. UPC 000 28989 10110 5

8-ounce Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties with "better if used before" dates of July 5-7, 2027. UPC 000 28989 10094 8

Check your freezer to see if you have any of the recalled products. If so, throw them away. You can contact the company for a refund between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by calling 800-962-0120 or texting 877-453-5837.

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