Help Local Kids This Holiday At Stuff The Bus Event
As the season of giving approaches, one Portage event is turning shopping into an opportunity to teach our kids about kindness and community support.
We are beyond excited to team up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan once again for Stuff the Bus, along with our partners Kalamazoo Metro Transit and Blain's Farm and Fleet. Scroll down to find out how you can help.
While you're out and about, shopping for the holidays, consider picking up a few extra items for boys and girls ages 6-18. Many families use this event as a way to teach the importance of community and giving to others. You can take your kids shopping and let them pick out the gifts. Whether you purchase your items at Blain's Farm and Fleet in Portage or not, you can come by and help us Stuff the Bus on Saturday, December 6th, from 10 AM - 4 PM. We'll have a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus waiting for your gifts in the Blain's parking lot.
Scroll down for gift ideas.
Your favorite Southwest Michigan on-air talents from 103.3 KFR, 107.7 WRKR, and 102.5/104.9 The Block will broadcast live as we accept your gifts for less fortunate Southwest Michigan children.
Stuff The Bus 2025
- Date: Saturday, December 6th, 2025
- Time: 10 AM - 4 PM
- Location: Blain's Farm & Fleet in Portage, across from Crossroads Mall
Christmas/Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids Ages 6-18
- Air pump for bike and/or balls
- Basic watch
- Bike lock/chain
- Board games
- Books
- Bus Tokens
- Clothing: hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, socks, etc.
- Cologne/perfume
- Drawing/art supplies
- Gift cards
- Headphones
- Jewelry (pierced earrings, bracelets, necklaces)
- Journals/diaries
- Movie tickets
- Nail polish
- Personal hygiene items
- Sports equipment
- Teen’s fashion scarves and hats
- Wallets
Important Note: Most people purchase gifts for small kids. Please remember that the older teens need gifts as well.
