Help Local Kids This Holiday At Stuff The Bus Event

Help Local Kids This Holiday At Stuff The Bus Event

Dana Marshall and Mark Frankhouse

As the season of giving approaches, one Portage event is turning shopping into an opportunity to teach our kids about kindness and community support.

We are beyond excited to team up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan once again for Stuff the Bus, along with our partners Kalamazoo Metro Transit and Blain's Farm and Fleet.  Scroll down to find out how you can help.

 

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

 

While you're out and about, shopping for the holidays, consider picking up a few extra items for boys and girls ages 6-18.  Many families use this event as a way to teach the importance of community and giving to others.  You can take your kids shopping and let them pick out the gifts.  Whether you purchase your items at Blain's Farm and Fleet in Portage or not, you can come by and help us Stuff the Bus on Saturday, December 6th, from 10 AM - 4 PM.  We'll have a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus waiting for your gifts in the Blain's parking lot.

Scroll down for gift ideas.
Dana Marshall
loading...

 

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Your favorite Southwest Michigan on-air talents from 103.3 KFR, 107.7 WRKR, and 102.5/104.9 The Block will broadcast live as we accept your gifts for less fortunate Southwest Michigan children.

Stuff The Bus 2025

  • Date: Saturday, December 6th, 2025
  • Time: 10 AM - 4 PM
  • Location: Blain's Farm & Fleet in Portage, across from Crossroads Mall
Dana Marshall and Mark Frankhouse
loading...

Christmas/Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids Ages 6-18

  • Air pump for bike and/or balls
  • Basic watch
  • Bike lock/chain
  • Board games
  • Books
  • Bus Tokens
  • Clothing: hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, socks, etc.
  • Cologne/perfume
  • Drawing/art supplies
  • Gift cards
  • Headphones
  • Jewelry (pierced earrings, bracelets, necklaces)
  • Journals/diaries
  • Movie tickets
  • Nail polish
  • Personal hygiene items
  • Sports equipment
  • Teen’s fashion scarves and hats
  • Wallets

Important Note: Most people purchase gifts for small kids.  Please remember that the older teens need gifts as well.

 

 

Cats Vs. Christmas Trees

 

 

Christmas Scams Targeting Michigan

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released its naughty list of the top scams to watch out for this holiday season. Some of these scams you may have heard of, while others might be new to you.

Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh

Filed Under: christmas, Kalamazoo, KzooFeatured, Michigan, portage, Stuff the Bus
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR