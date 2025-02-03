Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Maddy Littel

Otsego High's Maddy Littel earns praise for her unwavering dedication and self-improvement mindset and is this week's Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week.

Each week we partner with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan who's excelling in their sport.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete’s Full Name: Maddy Littel

Maddy Littel Organization Name: Next Level Volleyball

Next Level Volleyball School Name: Otsego High School

Otsego High School Nominated By: Coach Dani Littel

This is what Coach Dani Littel had to say when nominating Maddy,

Maddy is the 16 Gold setter in the NLP National program and truly embodies what it means to be all in. She shows up to every single practice and play date laser-focused and ready to challenge herself. Maddy doesn’t settle for “good enough” and will find something she could have done better every time she touches the ball. Countless times I’ve watched Maddy deliver a beautiful set and if the attacker doesn’t get a kill, she will take the responsibility off of them and onto herself. This is the mark of an “others-focused” player. She’s strong enough to carry the weight and just really thrives on serving her team through bettering herself. Maddy’s serve is a weapon and she’s a very important piece of our defense with her ability to read and strong ball control. She’s embracing the challenge I’ve given her of becoming more of an offensive setter. It’s a pretty special thing, to watch your player live out her passion.

Congratulations Maddy Littel!

