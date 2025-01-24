Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of The Week: Lena Kur

An 8th grader from Portage Central is our first Athlete of the Week in 2025.

Each week 103.3 KFR in partnership with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft will highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan.

Lena Kur - Athlete of the Week Next Level Volleyball loading...

Athlete 's Name: Lena Kur

School Name: Portage Central Middle School

This is what Lena's coach, Hannah Miller had to say about her nomination,

Lena has only been playing volleyball for a year and a half. She is a middle blocker and when she joined my team in the Spring of ‘24, she had never run anything besides a high middle ball. Since then, she has learned how to run every single ball that a middle can hit because of her gritty determination of wanting to be the best middle she possibly can. She takes private and group lessons. She has been to both middle blocker clinics that Next Level has offered. She puts in more work than any other athlete I have ever coached. Her coachability is unmatched. As an 8th grader and how impressive she is, I wouldn’t be surprised if colleges start recruiting her next year.

About the Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week with 103.3 KFR and Next Level Sports Center.

How are the athletes chosen? Southwest Michigan coaches send student-athlete nominations to judges at Next Level Sports Center where each week's winner is chosen.

Dana and Jess will announce each week's winner live on 103.3 KFR each Monday morning around 6:45 AM Eastern time.

You can listen to the Athlete of the Week segment on 103.3 FM or stream live by clicking here.

