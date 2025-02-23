Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Lillie Cross

Photo courtesy of Next Level Sports Center

Lillie Cross, a standout student from Plainwell High School, shines as Southwest Michigan's Student-Athlete of the Week, recognized for her leadership and athletic prowess.

We team up with the Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft every week to highlight a student-athlete right here in Southwest Michigan.

  • Athlete’s Full Name:  Lillie Cross
  • Club: Next Level Volleyball /Athletic Mentors
  • School Name:  Plainwell High School
  • Nominated By:  Athletic Mentors Coach Dalton Ketelaar
Dana Marshall
This is what Coach Dalton Ketelaar had to say about Lillie,

All she does is work hard! I've never seen her have a bad day, she is a great teammate and a good leader! She pushes herself in the Athletic Mentors gym every time she is in there. She is an impressive motivated athlete that deserves some recognition!
Congratulations Lille Cross on your well-deserved honor.

