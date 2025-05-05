Meet Elijah Frank: Centerville’s Rising Football Star

Elijah Frank's hard work in football earns him the 'Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week' title. What’s the secret behind his success?

Each week, we shine a spotlight on a Southwest Michigan student athlete who goes above and beyond in many different sports, such as football, golf, volleyball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, powerlifting, and others. This week, we honor Elijah Frank from Centerville Elementary School.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week: Elijah Frank

Elijah Frank Sport: Football

Football School: Centerville Elementary School

Centerville Elementary School Nominated By: Next Level Football Coach Mark Blaesser

Here's what Coach Mark Blaesser had to say about Elijah Frank,

Elijah brings great focus and effort to every training session. He's determined to improve, takes his development seriously, and doesn't waste time. He picks up new skills quickly and consistently shows a strong work ethic. Elijah also plays in the flag football program at the Dome, where his commitment and progress are evident on the field.

Please join us in congratulating this week's Student-Athlete of the Week, Elijah Frank.

Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan is proud to team up each week with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete in the Kalamazoo area. You can hear about the Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday mornings around 6:45 on 103.3 KFR.

