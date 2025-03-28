Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Bella McCamman

This week's spotlight features Bella McCamman, a standout volleyball player at Otsego High School, recognized for her exceptional abilities and dedication to the sport.

Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan partners with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft each week to highlight a local student-athlete who is killing the game both on and off the court or field. We spotlight Southwest Michigan student athletes who go above and beyond in many different sports, such as volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, powerlifting, golf, and others.  This week, we honor a volleyball player from Otsego High  School, Bella McCamman.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

  • Athlete of the week: Bella McCamman
  • Club: Next Level Volleyball 18U
  • School: Otsego High School
  • Nominated By: Athletic Mentors Coach Dalton Ketelaar
This is what Coach Dalton Ketelaar said about Bella McCamman,

An absolute powerhouse! She gives 100% every time she steps into the weight room and crushes her testing. Even on the toughest days, she pushes through and stays committed. Always leading by example and doing the right thing!

Please join us in congratulating Bella McCamman on this honor for her outstanding work.

Every Monday, Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft partners with Townsquare Media to highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan.

