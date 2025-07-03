This week’s Student Athlete of the Week isn’t just about athletic skill; it’s about heart and leadership. Let Atley’s story inspire you.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Atley Heywood

Grade: 3rd Grade

3rd Grade School: Woodland Elementary School

Sport: Multi-sports

Multi-sports Nominated By: Next Level Summer Camp Coaches

This is what the Next Level Summer Camp Coaches had to say about Atley Heywood,

Atley is a dedicated participant in our multi-sport summer camp and has been nominated for his consistent effort to grow as both an athlete and a leader. He leads by example—always kind and supportive with younger campers, and he gives 100% in every sport and activity. Amazing work, Atley! We’re all incredibly proud of you and can’t wait to see you back at camp!

Please join us in congratulating Atley Heywood, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Student-Athlete of the Week: Atley Heywood canva loading...

Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan and Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft team up every week to shine a spotlight on a local student-athlete who is killing the game both on and off the field and/or court. Each Monday morning at 6:45, you can hear the Student-Athlete of the Week segment on 103.3 KFR.

