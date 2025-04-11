Celebrating Allie Yost: Inspiring Teammates On And Off The Court

Celebrating Allie Yost: Inspiring Teammates On And Off The Court

Photo courtesy of Next Level Sports Center

Meet Allie Yost, the Three Rivers athlete who's not just a star in volleyball but a beacon of positivity and leadership.

Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan is proud to partner with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft each week to highlight a local student-athlete who is killing the game both on and off the court or field.

We spotlight Southwest Michigan student athletes who go above and beyond in many different sports, such as volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, powerlifting, golf, and others.  This week, we honor Three Rivers High School student and Next Level volleyball player Allie Yost.

Photo courtesy of Next Level Sports Center
loading...

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

  • Athlete of the Week: Allie Yost
  • Club: Next Level Volleyball 17U: winter season
  • School: Three Rivers High School
  • Nominated By: Next Level Volley Ball coach Rhonda Sturgeon
This is what Coach Rhonda Sturgeon had to say about Allie Yost,
I am proud to nominate Allie Yost for Player of the Week for an incredible winter season. Allie consistently showcased a positive attitude, even in challenging situations. Her ability to make decisions that prioritize the team's success, both on and off the court, sets her apart as a true leader.  Allie is incredibly reliable and always ready to make crucial plays when needed. She serves as the motivating voice on the court, encouraging her teammates to persevere through tough moments. Her coachable nature and eagerness to enhance her skills demonstrated her commitment to personal and team growth.  Moreover, Allie exemplifies humility, celebrating her achievements while uplifting her teammates. Her dedication and spirit made her an invaluable asset to our team.
Please join us in congratulating Southwest Michigan's Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week, Allie Yost, for her hard work.
Canva
loading...

Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft partners with Townsquare Media each week to highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan.  You can hear about the Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday mornings around 6:45 on 103.3 KFR.

READ MORE: Former Detroit Tiger Killed in Dominican Republic Roof Collapse

Ten Most Unusual Michigan High School Mascots

Michigan High Schools that have chosen very strange mascots for their school's sports teams

Gallery Credit: jojogirard

The 11 Most Expensive Private High Schools in Michigan

Private School Review recently looked at over 70 private high schools throughout Michigan and the cost of tuition and room and board (if available). Using this data, here are the priciest private schools in the Mitten State.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: KzooFeatured, Michigan, Next Level Athlete of the Week, southwest michigan, Three Rivers
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Sports

More From WKFR