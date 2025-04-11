Celebrating Allie Yost: Inspiring Teammates On And Off The Court
Meet Allie Yost, the Three Rivers athlete who's not just a star in volleyball but a beacon of positivity and leadership.
Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week
- Athlete of the Week: Allie Yost
- Club: Next Level Volleyball 17U: winter season
- School: Three Rivers High School
- Nominated By: Next Level Volley Ball coach Rhonda Sturgeon
I am proud to nominate Allie Yost for Player of the Week for an incredible winter season. Allie consistently showcased a positive attitude, even in challenging situations. Her ability to make decisions that prioritize the team's success, both on and off the court, sets her apart as a true leader. Allie is incredibly reliable and always ready to make crucial plays when needed. She serves as the motivating voice on the court, encouraging her teammates to persevere through tough moments. Her coachable nature and eagerness to enhance her skills demonstrated her commitment to personal and team growth. Moreover, Allie exemplifies humility, celebrating her achievements while uplifting her teammates. Her dedication and spirit made her an invaluable asset to our team.
