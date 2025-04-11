Celebrating Allie Yost: Inspiring Teammates On And Off The Court

Meet Allie Yost, the Three Rivers athlete who's not just a star in volleyball but a beacon of positivity and leadership.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the Week : Allie Yost

Club : Next Level Volleyball 17U: winter season

School : Three Rivers High School

Nominated By: Next Level Volley Ball coach Rhonda Sturgeon

This is what Coach Rhonda Sturgeon had to say about Allie Yost,

I am proud to nominate Allie Yost for Player of the Week for an incredible winter season. Allie consistently showcased a positive attitude, even in challenging situations. Her ability to make decisions that prioritize the team's success, both on and off the court, sets her apart as a true leader. Allie is incredibly reliable and always ready to make crucial plays when needed. She serves as the motivating voice on the court, encouraging her teammates to persevere through tough moments. Her coachable nature and eagerness to enhance her skills demonstrated her commitment to personal and team growth. Moreover, Allie exemplifies humility, celebrating her achievements while uplifting her teammates. Her dedication and spirit made her an invaluable asset to our team.

Please join us in congratulating Southwest Michigan's Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week, Allie Yost, for her hard work.

Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week: Allie Yost Canva loading...

Tap here to see all of the student-athletes we've highlighted in 2025.

