One of the funniest and most talented comedians on the planet is coming to Detroit this Fall.

It blows my mind when people tell me that they've never heard of Stephen Lynch. Lynch has multiple comedy specials, nearly a dozen albums, and a freakin' Tony nomination.

When I tell people that he is a singing comedian, they instantly tune out. I get it, that sounds terrible. It just so happens that Lynch's comedy is so hilariously inappropriate. Another important note: Stephen Lynch might be a better singer than anyone you hear on the radio. This guy can really, really sing.

I have been obsessed with Lynch for many years, which is likely why he doesn't text me back. Oh yeah, another fun fact. Stephen Lynch graduated from Western Michigan in the early 90s and has lived in Kalamazoo since. At least, that's the rumor. He doesn't text me back anymore.

OK, enough about my close friendship with the hilarious comedian Stephen Lynch. If you want to see him live in Detroit, keep scrolling.

Get our free mobile app

Photo Courtesy of Stephen Lynch Press Kit Photo Courtesy of Stephen Lynch Press Kit loading...

Stephen Lynch 2025 Michigan Concert Info

Tour Name: Stephen Lynch: The Me Tour

Stephen Lynch: The Me Tour Date: Saturday, November 8th

Saturday, November 8th Time: Doors open at 7 PM.

Doors open at 7 PM. Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

Royal Oak Music Theatre City: Royal Oak, Michigan

Get tickets and more info by tapping here.

READ MORE: Get Ready For An Unforgettable Fall Of Live Music In Michigan

READ MORE: Get Ready For An Unforgettable Fall Of Live Music In Michigan

Upcoming Dates for 'Stephen Lynch: The Me Tour'

10/14 New York, NY

10/15 Wilmington, DE

11/8 Detroit, MI

12/4 Chicago, IL

12/5 Madison, WI

12/6 Minneapolis, MN

And finally, a quick personal note to Stephen Lynch.

Hey Bud,

I'm friends with a huge comedian who's a big Prince fan like you and me. His name is Christopher Titus. He texts me back. He also doesn't get restraining orders against me.

16 Comedians Who Were Born in Michigan That You May Know Check out 16 Michigan natives that have made a name for themselves in the realm of comedy. Everything from stand-up comedians to comedic roles in TV and film. Gallery Credit: Wikipedia