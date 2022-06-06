For years now, in Kalamzoo, if you felt the urge to be a kid again, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop on the Mall was the place to go... and it still is really. But now, there's an added bonus that will make you forget what decade you're really in.

Uncle Buddy's Toy Stash made its grand opening on Friday, June 3rd, turning the clock back for even the oldest of generations, to a time of wooden toys, pedal cars, and Evil Knievel.

No matter if you grew up in a household from the 1920s, or the 2020's, there's inevitably something here for you.

The Classics

For those that didn't know, the Nerf wasn't always about foam dart guns with suction cups. It all started... with a ball. The world's FIRST indoor ball, proving that "YES, MOM... you CAN play ball indoors!" Debuted in 1969, it's something that a lot of late 60s, early 70s babies will remember the marketing for (especially when they partnered with Kool-Aid and The Monkees!)

The store also has a blend of new vs. old, combining the classic Jack in a Box, with the more modern Curious George character from the books.

Makin' Music

Quite possibly the only people who LOVE this aisle would be musicians, or kids with parents who are musicians. Classic Jaw harps, recorders, and maracas were big-time toys through the 70s, much to the chagrin of parents who just wanted a bit of peace and quiet. Nonetheless, a lot of kids loved these, and so, they have a home on the shelves at Uncle Buddy's.

The Daredevil himself

It's quite possibly, the most FAMOUS celebrity toy of the 1970s, the Evel Knievel stunt cycle. Released in 1973, this wind-up stunt cycle would set you back a sold $39.99, which in the 70s was pretty much your whole Christmas budget. But it was worth it. MILLIONS of these toys were sold in the 70s, and its memory and popularity was SO strong, that it got put BACK into production in the 2000s.

One of the great things about Uncle Buddy's Toy Stash, is that you can also PLAY with the toys, demonstrated here with the classic stunt cycle.

Something for the girls

It may be a bit cliché, but there is a splash of pink in the store for the girls. Prior to the 2000s, dolls were big ticket items, and none more popular than the ones whose eyes actually moved when you laid them down. Complete with every baby doll accessory you can dream of, any child wanting to take the first steps in learning child rearing would benefit from having one of these dolls to play with again.

Games, Games, and MORE Games

There's a WIDE array of classics on the shelves here, including Turn a Phrase, The Alphabet Game, and classic checkers/backgammon. There's also a TON of newer card games, including "The Epic Beard" game, and some of your other favorites. Definitely enough here to put on a pretty epic Game Night at home.

Anything and Everything

Really, if you've EVER played with a toy as a child, chances are you'll find some form of it in Uncle Buddy's. Pedal Cars, Spud Guns, Sock'em Boppers, action figures, robots that follow the lines you draw... really, it's a "cornucopia" of fun, and a great way to step back in time - if only for a little bit - and remember when times were much simpler.

You might even give your kids or grandkids a peek into your past with some of the classics in here.