Kalamazoo Murder To Be Featured On Popular Show “Fatal Attraction”

Love is one of those emotions that can feel amazing but also comes with so much pain. You arguably hurt more than you love but being loved and loving someone else is so enticing. It's something that is considered to be a basic need of ours according to Abraham Maslow.

As the age old saying goes, love can make you do crazy things. While this is true to some extent, I still believe that everyone still has the power of choice, those choices are sometimes fueled by love or from pain caused by someone you love, and some people are not strong enough to resist acting on those emotions.

Law enforcement refers to crimes involving romantic relationships and immense emotion, crimes of passion. They say only someone who is fueled by emotion or deeply hurt from love would could commit those crimes. As these crimes became more common, a need for awareness was created and that's how shows like Fatal Attraction were born.

Do You Watch Fatal Attraction?

Fatal Attraction showcases the story that leads up to the horrific events and the trial that comes after in these cases where people are killed by a romantic connection that they believe loved them. Kalamazoo is unfortunately going to be featured on an episode telling the story of a March 2019.

The show will retell the events that led to the death of Nikkole Riojas and how this led to the capture and sentencing of Anthony Ozomaro, her on and off boyfriend. He was given 100 years for 2nd degree murder and his trial was quite the spectacle for a lack of a better term.

MLive via MSN reports:

The episode, titled "Controlled by Love," will air at 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11.

Love is something we all want, but is something we should be cautious with and this should never cost us our lives or push us to take someone else's.